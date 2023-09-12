A defunct Frederick medical practice has paid the federal government about $851,000 to settle allegations of improper billing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release on Tuesday that the billing irregularities with Frederick Oncology and Hematology Associates were discovered through an initiative to review Medicare data for signs of fraud and abuse.
Scott Taebel, an attorney for Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman who represented Frederick Oncology and Hematology in the case, could not be reached for comment by phone or email on Tuesday.
In the settlement agreement, the federal government alleged that the firm engaged in “upcoding” between January 2013 and November 2017.
Upcoding refers to a provider billing Medicare for evaluation and management services that were either medically unnecessary or expected as part of another procedure or service for which the provider already submitted a claim.
Specifically, the federal government alleged that Frederick Oncology and Hematology Associates charged Medicare for evaluation and management services that were not “separate and distinct” from the primary services or procedures it provided to patients.
The federal government also alleged that the firm submitted claims under a physician’s billing number when services were rendered by a non-physician provider.
Under terms of the settlement agreement, the federal government reserved the right to also initiate criminal prosecutions or administrative actions related to the alleged improper billing.
The settlement agreement prevents Frederick Oncology and Hematology Associates from seeking reimbursement from the federal government for costs incurred as a result of the case, including attorney’s fees.