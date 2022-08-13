In the face of what its chairwoman called an “unprecedented” situation, the Frederick County Democratic State Central Committee will accept applications from people interested in being the party's candidate in the District 3 Frederick County Council race.
“Right now, we're just watching minute by minute as things unfold,” Chairwoman Deborah Carter said Saturday.
A judge on Friday disqualified Jasmin Di Cola, who won the July 19 primary by a single vote, after a lawsuit was filed by incumbent County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, Di Cola's opponent in the primary.
Keegan-Ayer had sued, arguing that Di Cola did not live in the district. Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia Martz-Fisher agreed Friday, finding that Di Cola's residency did not meet the standards required by the county charter.
Because of the disputes in the race, the central committee may be required to appoint someone to run for the seat in November, Carter said Saturday in an email.
District 3 residents who are interested in seeming the nomination should contact the committee at info@frederickdemocrats.org with their name and a brief letter of interest by 8 a.m. on August 18.
It was unclear Saturday whether Di Cola would appeal Friday's ruling. Keegan-Ayer said Saturday she was still planning to seek a recount of the results that were recertified Wednesday by the county's Board of Elections.
Friday's decision didn't change her intent on making sure that every vote was counted correctly, she said.
In such an emergency situation, the central committee has received permission from the state party to expedite the application process if it needs to, Carter said in an interview Saturday.
After the deadline to file, the central committee would choose a candidate.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, one person had expressed an interest in applying, but had not formally done so, Carter said. She didn’t not elaborate on who that was.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(13) comments
Kai Hagen is renting an RV and parking g ot District 3
MC should be appointed to this slot if the central committee needs to make an appointment. It would disenfranchise voters to do anything different.
My thoughts exactly. Don't know why there is any discussion at all. Put anyone else in the race and Shelly Aloi is sure to win. Just plain stupid to go with any other candidate in my opinion.
Why wouldn’t Keegan-Ayer get the nod by default for being the top vote getter in the Primary?
Is an election like Miss America ? If the one selected can’t fulfill her duties then the runner-up is Miss America?
I so agree. I am hoping the DCC has the brains to do just that.
Exactly phy, good question.
What's going on?
We have a Congressman who does not live in the district he represents. I wonder why that was not included in her response. He has $$ and can move into District 6.
Frederick County Charter deals with nonresident status in the same manner as the US congress
David Tyrone has not lived in the Congressional District he has been elected to represent. He has made remarks about moving once the 2020 Census was completed.
Apparently, you're right, but I googled it and a Congressman only has to live in the state he represents, not the district he represents. This is not the same requirement as is in the Frederick County Charter.
Thank you for verifying.
You're quite welcome, Jmuir. I'm still gonna vote for the guy, though!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.