In the face of what its chairwoman called an “unprecedented” situation, the Frederick County Democratic State Central Committee will accept applications from people interested in being the party's candidate in the District 3 Frederick County Council race.

“Right now, we're just watching minute by minute as things unfold,” Chairwoman Deborah Carter said Saturday.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

mgoose806

Kai Hagen is renting an RV and parking g ot District 3

FrederickFan

MC should be appointed to this slot if the central committee needs to make an appointment. It would disenfranchise voters to do anything different.

hallemd

My thoughts exactly. Don't know why there is any discussion at all. Put anyone else in the race and Shelly Aloi is sure to win. Just plain stupid to go with any other candidate in my opinion.

phydeaux994

Why wouldn’t Keegan-Ayer get the nod by default for being the top vote getter in the Primary?

jmuir

Is an election like Miss America ? If the one selected can’t fulfill her duties then the runner-up is Miss America?

hallemd

I so agree. I am hoping the DCC has the brains to do just that.

mrnatural1

Exactly phy, good question.

What's going on?

jmuir

We have a Congressman who does not live in the district he represents. I wonder why that was not included in her response. He has $$ and can move into District 6.

Report Add Reply
rocky

Frederick County Charter deals with nonresident status in the same manner as the US congress

jmuir

David Tyrone has not lived in the Congressional District he has been elected to represent. He has made remarks about moving once the 2020 Census was completed.

Report Add Reply
saogirl52

Apparently, you're right, but I googled it and a Congressman only has to live in the state he represents, not the district he represents. This is not the same requirement as is in the Frederick County Charter.

Report Add Reply
jmuir

Thank you for verifying.

saogirl52

You're quite welcome, Jmuir. I'm still gonna vote for the guy, though!

