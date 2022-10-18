Veterans Court
An Army specialist veteran and his attorney, Stephen Musselman, appear before Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Scott Rolle in November 2016.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Maryland District Court judge is studying if Frederick and Washington counties need a court to specialize in criminal cases involving veteran defendants.

Veterans courts are intensive treatment programs that assist veterans accused of crimes — like DUI, theft or possession of drugs — due to substance abuse or mental health problems, said Terri Charles, a Maryland Judiciary spokeswoman.

