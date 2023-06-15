Machine guns
Fully automatic machine guns available to rent at The Machine Gun Nest are seen in April. The U.S. government has accused Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins of conspiring with a co-owner of The Machine Gun Nest to illegally acquire weapons.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins “regretted” signing a letter that allowed a local machine gun business owner to obtain a combat-style machine gun, according to a motion federal prosecutors filed Wednesday.

The motion outlines how undercover federal investigators tried to confirm that Jenkins’ co-defendant, Robert Krop, had illegal machine guns at his Frederick business, The Machine Gun Nest.

I’ve regretted many things I’ve done. Of course, those things weren’t felonious

He had to know he was committing a felony right?

Ignorance of the law is no excuse for a law enforcement officer.

Hayduke2

I Am Woke & Happy Pride Month

These thugs should be locked up right now and just throw away the key.

