Frederick Courthouse
Buy Now

The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Experts testified on Tuesday that DNA from a man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2020 was on many things found in a dumpster and that cellphone records showed that the man and the woman were together shortly before she was killed.

Tuesday marked day five of the nearly two-week murder trial for Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34, of Winchester, Virginia, who is accused of killing his ex-wife, Kaitlin Nichole Roberts, 31.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel