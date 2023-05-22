U.S. attorney's office logo

A Frederick man and former Rockville police officer has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Daniel Morozewicz, 38, pleaded guilty in June 2022 for possessing, receiving and distributing child pornography, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel