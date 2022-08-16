White Rabbit Gastropub
Customer dine at White Rabbit Gastropub in downtown Frederick on Tuesday. A former server and bartender is suing the restaurant, alleging retaliation.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A former bartender and server at White Rabbit Gastropub is suing the downtown Frederick restaurant, alleging retaliation, after she says the restaurant’s management cut her shifts when she accused them of violating federal labor law.

The lawsuit, filed by former employee Carolyn Pancurak on Friday, names McFly’s Inc., a Maryland corporation that does business as White Rabbit Gastropub; the restaurant’s general manager, Larry Fellows; and one of its owners, Kenneth MacFawn, as defendants.

Download PDF Carolyn Pancurak's complaint against White Rabbit Gastropub

