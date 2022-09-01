Frederick County State's attorney logo

After sexually abusing a former martial arts student more than 20 years ago, a Frederick man was ordered on Tuesday to serve 18 months in prison for the abuse, according to online court records.

Charles Stover, 61, of Frederick, pleaded guilty in August 2021 to two counts of child abuse. He was originally indicted on nine counts of child abuse of a minor, the News-Post previously reported.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel