Frederick County Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A former Middletown High School student is seeking $400 million in a defamation suit against Frederick County Public Schools, claiming the district falsely accused him of using a racial slur.

Vince Flook III — a white student who played on Middletown's football team — faced a multigame suspension in 2021 after a referee said he heard a Middletown player use the N-word against a Black player from the opposing team, according to a 21-page complaint filed in Frederick County Circuit Court last year.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.