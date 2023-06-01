A former Middletown High School student is seeking $400 million in a defamation suit against Frederick County Public Schools, claiming the district falsely accused him of using a racial slur.
Vince Flook III — a white student who played on Middletown's football team — faced a multigame suspension in 2021 after a referee said he heard a Middletown player use the N-word against a Black player from the opposing team, according to a 21-page complaint filed in Frederick County Circuit Court last year.
Flook's attorney maintains he did not use that word and said the school district did not adequately investigate the matter. Instead, he alleges in the complaint, officials "used unlawful means to defame, stigmatize and destroy or lynch [Flook's] character and reputation."
Scott Hartinger, an attorney representing FCPS, declined to comment on the case. School district officials did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
The case is currently in the discovery phase, during which each side exchanges evidence it intends to use at trial.
The incident that sparked the litigation occurred after Middletown's football team beat Frederick 35-33 on Sept. 10, 2021, according to the complaint.
After the game, as players from each side shook hands, Flook said "not today" to each Frederick player, the complaint says.
Then, the complaint alleges, someone on the Frederick coaching staff "angrily confronted" Flook, using the N-word.
A referee heard that interaction and threw a flag, believing a Middletown player had used the slur, the complaint says.
An attempt to reach the member of the coaching staff for comment on Wednesday was unsuccessful.
The complaint does not say how Flook was identified as the culprit.
It says Flook recounted his version of events to his coaches and school administrators, but was still deemed responsible and suspended for three games.
Flook's parents appealed the suspension, which was later reduced to two games, the complaint says.
The complaint alleges that Flook's suspension and the reason behind it was "made known to third parties in the community all over Frederick County" and that at a subsequent Middletown game, an Oakdale High School student held up a sign reading "Vince is a racist."
Frederick students were "specifically searching to commit acts of violence" against Flook, the complaint says.
Loyd Byron Hopkins — the lawyer representing Flook and his parents and brother, who are also plaintiffs in the case — said in an interview that the allegations may have cost Flook scholarship money by denying him playing time.
"They tried to destroy my client's life," he said.
The case originally named more than a dozen defendants, including the Frederick County Board of Education, Frederick and Middletown high schools, district administrators, then-Superintendent Terry Alban and the member of the coaching staff who allegedly used the N-word when confronting Flook.
The complaint asks for $100 million in compensatory damages and $300 million in punitive damages.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek