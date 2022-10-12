Frederick County logo

A Frederick County department director on Wednesday paid $4,935 in restitution to a former subordinate whose car he was accused of vandalizing. The payment was part of an agreement reached in Frederick County District Court.

Gary Hessong, director of the county’s Department of Permits and Inspections, was criminally charged with misdemeanor malicious destruction of property after allegedly vandalizing his former employee’s truck as it sat parked in the Church Street Parking Garage in Frederick on April 5.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(1) comment

Piedmontgardener

When is this guy getting fired? Seriously, while not admitting guilt he paid almost 5k to "make it right". Got to go.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription