Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith (R) says he is opposed to a proposal that would give the Maryland Court of Appeals the ability to modify the sentences of particularly young or older offenders across the state.
The amendment would make it so offenders with lengthy sentences for what Smith called “heinous” crimes committed before the age of 25 or offenders that are 65 and older who are deemed “not likely to be a danger to anyone if released” would be eligible to have their sentence reconsidered, according to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.
In response, Smith penned a letter voicing his concern to the Rules Committee, which is an advisory body to the Maryland Court of Appeals.
“One cannot escape the realization that every modification filing or hearing results in some degree of emotional harm to the victim and/or their family. Victims need some assurance that an appropriate sentence provides them with some closure,” Smith wrote in his letter to the committee.
Changing the rule in question, Rule 4-345, would “chip away” at victims’ rights, he said.
“The age of the defendant at the time of the crime, or their age after they have served a significant portion of their sentence, has little import when compared to the devastating lifelong impact of these type [of] crimes. Parole already exists and, if appropriate, may be granted,” Smith wrote.
The Rules Committee can make a recommendation such as this to the Court of Appeals, but only the court can implement it — after the proposed change is posted online for 30 days to receive comments — according to Maryland Judiciary spokesperson Terri Charles. A decision would have to be made in an open meeting of the Court. The Rules Committee plans to discuss the proposed amendment at a meeting Friday morning.
(1) comment
I agree with you Charlie. There is already a process to modify the length of the sentence that allows the victims or their loved ones to have input into that decision.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.