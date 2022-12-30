State's Attorney Charlie Smith

 Courtesy Frederick County State's Attorney's Office

Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith is scheduled to be sworn in for his fifth term next week.

No other Frederick County State's Attorney has served more than three terms, a news release from the state's attorney's office said.

Jim Hartley

From an average citizen's perspective, the fact that Mr. Smith keeps a low profile and law enforcement in Frederick seems pretty effective are both a credit to Mr. Smith and his partners. Keep up the good work, and thank you.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Congratulations, Charlie. Well done!

