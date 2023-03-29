A Frederick man accused of killing his father was again considered incompetent to stand trial following a hearing Wednesday morning.
Sean Shifflett, 35, was charged with first-degree murder in April 2021 in connection with the death of his father, Terry Shifflett, 66.
Terry Shifflett was found dead in a Frederick residence after a concerned family member called police.
Court documents have indicated that Sean Shifflett entered a plea in May 2021 stating he was not competent, not guilty, and not criminally responsible due to a “mental disorder” and therefore “lacked the substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality and/or conform his conduct to the requirements of law.”
Shifflett’s attorney, Mary Drawbaugh, declined to comment following the hearing.
Shifflett was found not competent a month later after a Maryland Department of Health psychologist evaluated him. The status of his competency has been fluid since.
He was found competent six months later in December 2021, then not competent again in March 2022, September 2022 and again on Wednesday following a report filed on March 21 that is sealed from the public.
Shifflett will continue to be held at Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup without bail as a result. His competency will be reviewed again in September.
On April 27, 2021, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 7000 block of Hames Court in Frederick for a welfare check, charging documents say. A concerned family member had not heard from Terry Shifflett all day after he told them Sean Shifflett choked him.
Deputies found Sean Shifflett outside the home. Shifflett told police that his father attacked him and that he defended himself.
Inside the home, police found Terry Shifflett in a bedroom, lying on his side. He had apparent blunt force trauma to the right side of his head and face.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and Sean Shifflett was arrested.
