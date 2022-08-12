Frederick County Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A jury on Friday found a Frederick man guilty of murdering another man at a fast food restaurant in 2021.

Darin Tyler Robey, 21, was found guilty of second-degree murder, according to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Sycamore1041

"Judge Scott Rolle ruled that the jury could not consider a self-defense argument." Well, thank goodness for that! If this had happened in Florida or some other "stand-your-ground state, that probably would've been allowed.

Jdbgalt
Jdbgalt

“Darin Tyler Robey, 21, was founded guilty of…” What, FNP can’t afford proofreaders? What are we paying for exactly?

