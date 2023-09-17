A Frederick man has been convicted of child abuse in 2020 that resulted in his infant child's death, authorities said.
A jury on Thursday convicted Jesse Cook, 45, of first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of a child under 13 years old and two counts of second-degree child abuse, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said in a press release on Friday.
The state's attorney's office said Cook's child, who was one month and 26 days old, died at Frederick Health Hospital in 2020.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office was sent to Cook's home on Kingsbrook Drive in Frederick on June 17, 2020, for a report that an infant was in cardiac arrest, according to the state's attorney's office.
The infant was pronounced dead about an hour after arriving at the hospital.
Authorities said an autopsy revealed multiple injuries "consistent with non-accidental trauma, including approximately 20 healing broken ribs, a prior abdominal injury, and a new abdominal injury that ultimately led to the infant's death ...."
A medical examiner determined that the injuries "were consistent with blunt force trauma" and ruled the death a homicide, the press release said.
The state's attorney's office said witnesses reported that Cook had been "rough" with the infant.
A sentencing date has not been scheduled.