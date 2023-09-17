Frederick County Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Frederick man has been convicted of child abuse in 2020 that resulted in his infant child's death, authorities said.

A jury on Thursday convicted Jesse Cook, 45, of first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of a child under 13 years old and two counts of second-degree child abuse, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said in a press release on Friday.