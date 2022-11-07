Frederick County Courthouse
Buy Now

The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Fights broke out in a courtroom on Friday before a Frederick man was ordered to serve 45 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in a Burger King last December, officials said.

Darin Tyler Robey, 21, was found guilty in August of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and possessing a firearm while under 21, according to a news release from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel