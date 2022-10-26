Captiol Riot - Nicholas Rodean

Nicholas Rodean, right, who was fired from his job at a Frederick-based marketing company after the riot at the Capitol, was charged by federal authorities.

 AP File Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a Frederick man to serve eight months of home detention for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and attack on the U.S. Capitol, rejecting the prosecution's request for prison time.

The Department of Justice initially sought 57 months of prison for Nicholas Rodean, 29, but during a hearing on Wednesday, dropped its request to 21 months.

(2) comments

Greg F
Greg F

He'll end up in jail for one thing or another. Of that I have 100% confidence.

threecents
threecents

Idolizing Trump in itself is evidence of a neurodevelopmental disorder

