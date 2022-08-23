A Frederick man was ordered on Tuesday to spend 15 years in prison for assault convictions for three incidents, authorities said.
Nazir Rashad Wells, 20, was sentenced for two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault, according to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The incidents happened in March, April and June of 2021.
On March 24, 2021, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute, with a gunshot, at an apartment in the 600 block of West Patrick Street in Frederick, the state’s attorney’s office said in a press release. Detectives found several bullet holes stemming from a single gunshot inside the building, the press release said.
On April 27, 2021, Frederick police were called to a park near Taney Avenue and Wilson Place for a report of a gunshot. Witnesses reported that a driver with a bag got out of a black Mazda to talk to someone. Then, they heard multiple gunshots and saw masked subjects flee the area, the press release said. Wells is accused of firing the shots at someone, whose vehicle was struck multiple times, authorities said.
On June 30, 2021, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was called to Wade Court and Kirkland Drive for a report of a gunshot. The same person who was the target in the April 27 incident told deputies that he was targeted again. Deputies found multiple bullet holes in the person’s vehicle, authorities said. Wells was again suspected of firing the shots.
The press release said the sheriff’s office and Frederick police chased and caught Wells the next day. A handgun was found in the bushes near where Wells fled, authorities said.
The state’s attorney’s office said Wells was sentenced to a combined 25 years on the three counts, but 10 years were suspended.
After Wells is released from prison, he will be on supervised probation for five years, the press release said.