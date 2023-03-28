Frederick County Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Frederick man was ordered on Monday to serve 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder.

Edy Daniel Marroquin-Soma, 23, beat up a 78-year-old man in August 2020, causing “life-altering injuries,” a news release from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

