Frederick County Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

A Frederick woman was ordered Friday to serve 35 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of an 81-year-old woman.

Maria Gloria Vasquez-Mebo, 37, was sentenced to life with all but 35 years suspended in the Division of Correction, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release. Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Richard Sandy issued the sentence.

