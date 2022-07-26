Frederick County Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

A Frederick woman was ordered Tuesday to serve seven years in prison for sexually abusing a boy when he was as young as 13.

According to charging documents, Evelyn Gomez-Gutierrez, 44, sexually abused a boy three times between March 2020 and July 2021. The victim told his pediatrician he was sexually active with an adult, and the pediatrician reported it to the police, the documents said.

