A Frederick County grand jury has indicted three men, according to a news release from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office on Friday.
Josue Ronaldo Reyes-Lopez, 26, of Frederick, was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault and false imprisonment.
Reyes-Lopez is being represented by an attorney with the Frederick County Public Defender’s Office, which could not be reached for comment Monday.
Jose Angel Espinoza-Galdamez, 76, of Manassas, Virginia, is charged with sex abuse of a minor and two counts of second-degree rape.
Espinoza-Galdamez’s attorney, Andrew Jezic, couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.
Jacoby Oljouwon Sampson, 34, of Frederick, faces charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
There was no attorney listed for Sampson as of Monday afternoon.
