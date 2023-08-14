A Harford County man has pleaded guilty to the rape of a 13-year-old girl and ordered to serve 20 years in prison, authorities said.
The man, Edwin Richard Hunt, 44, of Joppa, was arrested in February, police previously said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
A Harford County man has pleaded guilty to the rape of a 13-year-old girl and ordered to serve 20 years in prison, authorities said.
The man, Edwin Richard Hunt, 44, of Joppa, was arrested in February, police previously said.
On Friday, Hunt was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count each of second-degree rape, sexual solicitation of a minor, and producing child pornography, the Frederick Police Department and Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday in a press release.
For the three charges, Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia Martz-Fisher sentenced Hunt to 40 years in prison, suspending 20 — meaning Hunt will serve 20 years, according to the press release.
The Frederick Police Department said it was informed on Jan. 20 that a 13-year-old girl met a man online, then he raped her, according to the press release.
Digital evidence showed that Hunt twice traveled from Joppa to Frederick to see the girl, according to the release.
In a phone interview, Joyce King, chief counsel at the State’s Attorney’s Office, declined to specify the type of digital evidence.
The victim met Hunt through Reddit, but also communicated with him through Snapchat, according to charging documents.
Hunt was originally charged with four counts of second-degree rape, one count of attempted second-degree rape, and five other sex offenses, including sexual solicitation of a minor, according to charging documents.
The charges not included in the plea deal were dropped, Lindsay Barnhart, a spokesperson for the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, wrote in an email.
Hunt was sentenced to serve 20 years for second-degree rape, with 191 days of credit for time already served, Barnhart wrote.
Hunt was also sentenced to 10 years each for sexual solicitation of a minor and production of child pornography, to be served consecutively, but they were suspended, Barnhart wrote.
The Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force led the investigation, according to Monday’s release.
The task force — a collaboration between the State’s Attorney’s Office, Frederick police and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office — tries to find people who are exploiting children online, according to the release.
The task force is assisted by entities including Maryland State Police and the FBI, the release added.
Hunt was also under federal investigation for the same conduct to which he pleaded guilty on Friday, King said. As part of a plea deal, that federal investigation ended.
Hunt had a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 22 and 23, according to online court records.
“We are just thankful the matter has been resolved and we did not have to subject the victim to testifying at trial,” Mikhaila Mc Nicolls, a senior associate attorney at Harbin Law Office who represented Hunt, said in a phone interview.
Barnhart wrote that upon release, Hunt will be on five years of supervised probation through the Collaborative Offender Management Enforced Treatment program, or COMET, which monitors sex offenders in the state.
He will not be allowed to have contact with the victim or any minor and must obtain a psychosexual evaluation, Barnhart wrote. Hunt must register as a Tier III sex offender and is subject to recommendations for internet monitoring, GPS monitoring, and polygraph testing through his probation.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get the insider's scoop on the best that Frederick has to offer with Frederick Hometown Guru.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.