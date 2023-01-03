Charlie Smith Sworn In 1
Charlie Smith, center, stands with his family as he is sworn for his fifth term as Frederick County state's attorney on Tuesday. Sandra K. Dalton, the Frederick County clerk of the circuit court, right, swore in Smith at the Frederick County Courthouse. (News-Post photo by Katina Zentz)

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith was sworn in for his fifth term Tuesday, along with Deputy State’s Attorney Kirsten Brown and other Frederick County assistant state’s attorneys.

No other Frederick County state’s attorney has been elected for more than three terms.

