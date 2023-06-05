Krop and Cox Courthouse
Robert Krop, second from left, walks alongside his attorney, former Maryland state Del. Dan Cox, second from right, toward the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore before Krop's court appearance in April. Krop's wife, Stephanie Krop, is at left, and Krop's brother, Andrew Krop, is at right.

 Staff file photo Katina Zentz

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins appeared at a local gun firing range on multiple occasions and had opportunities to see demonstrations of the machine guns at the center of a federal indictment, according to a motion from his co-defendant’s attorney.

Jenkins’ attorneys, however, said last week in their own motion that there was no evidence he ever saw the machine guns.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"After a demonstration is complete, the dealer can use the machine gun for lawful purposes, such as renting them to use onsite.

There are no written requirements to do a demonstration, but a licensee should conduct it regardless, Chris Thomas, an attorney who specializes in firearm law with Mark Barnes & Associates in Washington, D.C., previously told the News-Post.

The motion on behalf of Krop also says there is no law that states Jenkins himself had to see the demonstration. Furthermore, there are no guidelines on how a demonstration has to be carried out, the motion says.

The motion argued that Krop hadn’t broken the law by renting the machine guns out onsite."

~~~

That's all new to me. I thought the dealer had to transfer the machine guns to the police dept that had requested them or return them to the mfr.

Also, my understanding was/is that Jenkins absolutely *did* have to personally witness the demo.

The other cases I've read about -- some where LEOs and gun dealers have gone to prison -- seem to confirm that. Perhaps the circumstances were different?

Piedmontgardener

Cox comes from the land educated at Liberty or Bob Jones law school who think that tossing bushel baskets of motions at the Court equates to serious advocacy. It's a what he and his do, make a lot of noise and can never get to the finish line. Krop's an idiot for retaining him, but that's obvious.

LJF0929

Why is this a tiny bit fun? Selling machine guns to American citizens seems such a morally responsible thing to do - shame to watch a snake bite it's own tail.

shiftless88

oooh boy, this is gonna get interesting.

