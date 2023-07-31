Jenkins Court Appearance
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins walks into the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. District Courthouse in Baltimore alongside one of his attorneys, Andrea Smith, for a court appearance July 18.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins on Friday appealed a federal judge's decision that denied his request to get his department-issued guns back, court records show.

Two days earlier, U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner denied Jenkins' initial request, stating that Jenkins did not offer new arguments since she ordered him in April to surrender his firearms while facing federal charges.

Correction

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Jenkins received threats throughout his four years as sheriff. It should have said Jenkins received threats throughout his four terms as sheriff.

