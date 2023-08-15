Jenkins Court Appearance
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, right, walks out of the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore alongside one of his attorneys, Margaret Teahan, left, following his court appearance on Tuesday.

Jenkins Court Appearance

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins asked a federal judge on Monday to release the minutes and witness testimony of the grand jury that indicted him, positing that prosecutors might have intentionally misrepresented his role in an alleged firearms conspiracy.

Grand jury proceedings are generally secret. But in two filings Monday, Jenkins’ attorneys said they had the right to review the materials because there was a “reasonable probability that the grand jurors may have been misadvised” about the law and the facts of the case.

