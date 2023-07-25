Jenkins Court Appearance
Buy Now

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins walks into the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore for a court appearance on July 18.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is asking a federal judge to amend the conditions of his release to let him have two of his department-issued handguns as he “continues to work daily,” according to a court filing on Monday.

Jenkins also said in an emailed statement to The Frederick News-Post on Tuesday that he is expecting “to make a decision as to when to rescind [his] ‘leave of absence’ status,” which has been in effect since mid-April. He did not provide a timetable for his decision.

Correction

An earlier version of this story misspelled U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth Gesner's last name.