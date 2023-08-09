Jenkins
Buy Now

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins

Jenkins

Jenkins

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Attorneys for Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins on Wednesday filed a rebuttal in Jenkins' appeal to get his duty-issued firearms back, citing a current case in which a federal judge in Virginia let a sheriff keep firearms while his case is pending.

That sheriff — Sheriff Scott Jenkins of Culpeper County in Virginia — is also still remaining on the job while his case is ongoing, the rebuttal said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel