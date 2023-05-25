Jenkins
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Lawyers representing Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins have asked the U.S. District Court for more time to review evidence before going to trial.

In early April, Jenkins and Robert Justin Krop of Frederick — an owner of The Machine Gun Nest, a shooting range — were indicted on federal charges of conspiracy and making false statements to acquire machine guns.

