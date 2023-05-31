Jenkins at courthouse

Attorneys for Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins argued in a court filing that Jenkins was deceived by a Frederick firearms business owner in a ploy to illegally acquire machine guns. 

A motion filed in federal court on Tuesday offers a first glimpse into Jenkins' defense strategy for his trial.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Jenkins' defense seems pretty weak. Even assuming everything his attorneys say is true, they still did not explain why Jenkins signed those letters, on FCSO stationary.

His department apparently had no interest in the machine guns -- there were no demonstrations.

So what was his intent?

cemartin91

If you were "duped" for 7 years are you competent enough to serve as sheriff 🤔🤔🤔

LJF0929

Friends that frequent the Machine Gun Nest say that Jenkins used to roll in there like he owned the place! Definitely shouldn't be signing letters for weapons of war if he isn't clear on the what/when/how - he knows it's his name on the line! Already seems like Cox is taking his defendant down a deep, dark hole by requesting speedy trial!

