Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins on Tuesday filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss federal firearms charges against him, saying he didn't "knowingly and willfully" enter into a conspiracy.
He called the basis for the charges "vague."
Jenkins and local firearms business owner Robert Krop were indicted in April on five counts of conspiracy and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns.
Krop was additionally charged with one count of illegal possession of machine guns.
The indictment alleges that between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted five letters for Jenkins to sign. The letters said the sheriff's office was requesting demonstrations of the machine guns.
However, the indictment alleges, the demonstrations never occurred and Krop rented the machine guns to customers at his shooting range, The Machine Gun Nest. The indictment alleges the business made over $100,000 in profits from the rentals.
Both Jenkins and Krop have pleaded not guilty.
In Jenkins' latest motion, two of his attorneys — Andrea Smith and Margaret Teahan — did not deny that Jenkins signed the letters, but rather argued that he didn't intentionally break the law or conspire with Krop.
"Sheriff Jenkins has never denied signing the law letters, but maintains, and will maintain through trial that he never knowingly and willfully entered into any conspiracy; that there was no conspiracy; that he never intended to impede any government functions; and that he never intended to deceive or cheat anyone," the motion says.
Krop made a motion in June to dismiss his charges, but U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher denied it.
Federal law generally prohibits the possession, transfer or importation of machine guns imported or manufactured after May 1986.
An exception allows licensed dealers like Krop to legally acquire post-1986 machine guns by submitting an application to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with a "law letter" from a government entity that expresses the entity's need for, or interest in seeing a demonstration of, a machine gun.
Jenkins argues in his motion that Krop took the lead in this process.
Krop's attorney, former Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Jenkins' only role was signing the law letters, the motion said.
Jenkins said his only motive for signing the letter was to help a local business.
Investigators interviewed people who knew the sheriff and supported the idea that he wants to help local businesses, the motion said.
"[Jenkins] cares about his community and goes out of his way to assist local businesses in any way he can. If he thought he was doing anything wrong, he would not have done it at all," the motion said, sharing comments from people who were interviewed.
Smith said by phone on Wednesday that Jenkins' legal team had no additional comment.
Jenkins' attorneys argued in the most recent filing that the ATF bears some responsibility for not having clear guidelines for law letters and weapons demonstrations.
In the last 20 years, the ATF has issued at least three "open letters" that clarify what law letters should include. Over time, those guidelines shifted.
The open letters were only distributed to the licensees and not the law enforcement community, so "there was absolutely no 'reasonable opportunity [for Jenkins] to know what is prohibited,'" the motion said.
Jenkins also said in his motion that the letters Krop allegedly drafted didn't meet the criteria required for law letters as outlined in the ATF's most recent open letter, yet the agency nonetheless approved the law letters asking for the machine guns.
The most recent ATF open letter is dated January 2023. The most recent law letter Krop filed, with Jenkins' signature, was submitted in March 2022, according to documents attached to the motion.
The 2023 ATF letter is the most detailed in what not to do with a law letter, including what makes a law letter fraudulent.
An example of fraud is "submitting a law letter on behalf of a government entity with that government entity's knowledge or submitting a law letter when the licensee knows the government entity has no interest in the machine gun requested," the 2023 letter says.
While the open letters provide some clarity on what information is needed in law letters, they don't explicitly address what constitutes a demonstration or if there is a time frame for when one must be conducted.
Jenkins' team argues that ATF guidance included in the open letters is ambiguous enough that if there were evidence that shows Jenkins saw the machine guns on display at the shooting range while on official business, or if sheriff's office personnel rented out the machine guns, both could satisfy the demonstrations.
While Jenkins' team says Jenkins was never notified when The Machine Gun Nest received the machine guns requested in the law letters, Cox said the opposite in previous motions on Krop's behalf.
Cox alleged that Jenkins appeared at The Machine Gun Nest multiple times and viewed the machine guns.
Jenkins' team has not addressed whether Jenkins has been to The Machine Gun Nest, other than saying that Krop and Jenkins did not meet during the process of getting the law letters.