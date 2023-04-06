Stabbing investigation
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and local firearms dealer Robert Krop are scheduled to appear in federal court for the first time next week following an indictment accusing them of conspiring and making false statement to illegally acquire machine guns.

Jenkins' court date is April 12 at 2 p.m. at U.S. District Court in Baltimore. Krop is scheduled to appear April 13 at 2 p.m., according to federal court records.

(2) comments

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Sheriff Jenkins has ALWAYS been this person who was outed yesterday. But, like Trump, he is a smooth talker who can strike fear in the hearts and minds of the unEducated and deplorable’s and claim that “only I can save you”. And it has worked for 16 years and counting. Like Trump, they will defend him no matter what crimes he commits or what lies he feeds them about his heroism in protecting them from murder and rape and robbery. But he is no different than he always was.

eastmoonrabbit

excellent

