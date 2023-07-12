Fatal Crash Maryland
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on March 22 near Woodlawn, Md. Six people were killed when a passenger vehicle pulled into a work zone along the Baltimore Beltway and struck construction workers there.

 Julio Cortez

A Baltimore County judge on Wednesday ordered one of two drivers who are charged in a crash on Interstate 695 that killed six construction workers to be released on home detention while she awaits trial.

Circuit Judge Vicki Ballou-Watts stated that while she understood that the charges against Lisa Adrienne Lea, 54, of Randallstown, are serious, the purpose of bail is to ensure that people show up in court and protect public safety.