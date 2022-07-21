Frederick Courthouse
Buy Now

The Frederick County Courthouse on West Patrick Street

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Frederick man accused of murdering another man who was to testify against him was back in court Thursday to hear defense motions trying to suppress evidence for his trial scheduled in October.

Lavonte Darnell Nash, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder. He faces a total of 50 counts of crimes, mostly relating to gang activity, drugs and firearms, according to online court records.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel