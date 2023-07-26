A federal judge on Wednesday denied Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins’ request to amend his conditions of release and get his department-issued firearms back.
After his plea of not guilty to charges in a federal indictment in mid-April, he was released with conditions that included surrendering all of his personal and service weapons.
“[Jenkins] has offered no new arguments or changed circumstances to warrant reconsideration of the court’s decision,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth Gesner wrote in her order on Wednesday.
Jenkins was indicted in April on five federal charges of conspiracy and making false statements to acquire machine guns.
In his motion on Monday asking for his firearms back, Jenkins argued that he was taking a “great personal risk” by continuing to work without his firearms, saying that he has received threats of injury and death during his nearly 20-year tenure as sheriff.
Jenkins would not endanger society if his firearms were returned to him, his motion argued; rather, they would help him better serve Frederick County.
The motion noted that he was not charged with illegal possession of machine guns, unlike his co-defendant Robert Krop.
Krop, a co-owner of the shooting range The Machine Gun Nest, was charged with the same five counts as Jenkins, plus the additional illegal possession charge. After pleading not guilty in April, he also had to surrender his firearms.
Federal prosecutors responded on Tuesday to Jenkins’ motion, stating that not possessing firearms is a standard condition of release for felony defendants.
Gesner agreed with that argument in her order.
She also sided with the government’s argument that everything in Jenkins’ motion had been discussed during his April arraignment.
“At that hearing, the court considered the circumstances of this case, the defendant’s background ... and concluded that a prohibition against the possession of firearms as a condition of the defendant’s pretrial release was appropriate,” Gesner wrote.
One of Jenkins’ attorneys, Andrea Smith, said on Wednesday that she had no additional comment on Gesner’s order.
The indictment alleges that between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted letters for Jenkins to sign on Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterhead to send to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The letters stated that the sheriff’s office was interested in seeing demonstrations of various machine guns.
Federal law generally prohibits the possession, transfer or importation of machine guns imported or manufactured after May 1986, but licensed dealers can legally obtain machine guns with an application and a letter from law enforcement that says the entity has an interest in seeing a demonstration.
The court is still waiting to hear arguments from federal prosecutors on why they believe the trial of the two defendants shouldn’t be separated. Prosecutors have until Aug. 1 to file.
Defense attorneys for Krop and Jenkins will then have two weeks to file their response on the same topic.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher will then make a decision.