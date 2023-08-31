Chuck Jenkins
Buy Now

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins

Chuck Jenkins

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A federal judge on Wednesday issued an order to separate the trials of Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and local firearms businessman Robert Krop, saying a joint trial would be prejudicial to Krop.

Arguments to separate the trials centered around a recorded interview Jenkins had with federal agents that directly implicated Krop in the alleged crime, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher’s order said.

Download PDF Jenkins-Krop Order to Sever

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel