Jenkins Court Appearance
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, right, exits the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore alongside one of his attorneys, Margaret Teahan, following his court appearance on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A federal judge on Tuesday postponed a decision on whether to separate the trials of Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and local firearms business owner Robert Krop on charges of conspiring to acquire machine guns.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher said she wanted more information about how audio recordings of each defendant’s interview with federal agents could affect the other man’s defense if played during a joint trial.

