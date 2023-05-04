Eric Schaffer
Frederick County District Court Judge Eric Schaffer

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Maryland District Court judge is seeking funding to implement a special treatment court to handle criminal cases for military veterans who are defendants.

Veterans courts are intensive treatment programs that help veterans accused of usually misdemeanor crimes — like DUI, theft, or possession of drugs — that are typically connected to substance abuse or mental health problems.

(2) comments

Piedmontgardener

Sorry, their service doesn't give them special courts. An advocate advisory group, sure, this is a stupid idea.

MrSniper
MrSniper

This has got to stop. Special hospitals for veterans. Special tax rates for veterans. Now special courts? No.

