Former Frederick High School girls basketball coach Ashley Bush was fired in January 2020 after a string of controversies. She is shown here in 2017. A U.S. District Court judge has sided with Frederick County Public Schools on all counts in a wrongful termination and racial discrimination lawsuit that Bush filed.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

A U.S. District Court judge sided with Frederick County Public Schools on all counts in a wrongful termination and racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a former basketball coach who had alleged she was fired for speaking out against prejudicial treatment.

Ashley Bush, who led the Frederick High School girls basketball team to three consecutive state championships between 2017 and 2019, filed suit against FCPS in May 2021. She sought $500,000 in damages from a school system that she alleges in court documents was “strategically focused on ousting” her.

