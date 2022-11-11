WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is currently deciding a case which may determine the future of wetlands around the Chesapeake Bay and across the country.

On Oct. 3, the Supreme Court heard arguments in Sackett v. EPA. The case stems from a seemingly parochial concern: A family in Idaho was cited for filling in wetlands on its property without a permit. However, the implications of this case are far-reaching and potentially dangerous, according to environmental groups like the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Lawyers for the Sackett family are contending that under the Clean Water Act, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) only has authority to regulate “navigable” waters, that is, permanent waterways that a boat or ship could pass through, not wetlands, seasonal streams or other bodies of water not directly linked to the sea.

If the justices were to accept the Sacketts’ argument, the EPA would be hamstrung in regulating large swaths of the wetlands in the United States, especially on the Delmarva peninsula. The U.S. Forest Service estimates that the peninsula is home to as many as 17,000 “Delmarva bays,” also known as “whale wallows,” which are small oval-shaped indentations covering some 34,560 acres of the peninsula, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

