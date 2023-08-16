Krop Leaving Courthouse
Robert Krop holds wife, Stephanie’s hand as they and Krop’s brother, Andrew Krop, left, and Krop’s attorney, Dan Cox, leave the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. District Courthouse in Baltimore following Robert Krop’s initial court appearance on machine gun charges in April.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Local machine gun business owner Robert Krop on Wednesday continued to dispute statements from Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, his codefendant in a federal gun conspiracy case, that Krop never notified Jenkins when machine guns arrived at his shooting range.

Jenkins has been saying that Krop did not tell him when the guns arrived, to set up demonstrations of them. Under federal law, firearms dealers can import machine guns if a law enforcement agency is interested in a demonstration of them or in buying them.

