Krop Courthouse
Robert Krop, left, walks behind his wife, Stephanie Krop, toward the entrance to the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore for his court appearance in April.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The attorney for a local firearms business owner likened his client on Tuesday to a fly being swatted from all sides, in an argument that pushed for separate trials for businessman Robert Krop and Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

If Krop, co-owner of the shooting range The Machine Gun Nest, were tried together with the sheriff, Krop would unfairly have to defend himself from prosecutors and the sheriff’s legal team, the filing said.