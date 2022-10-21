Frederick County Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Germantown man was sentenced to probation, but no jail time, for an attempted robbery in February at an Urbana Wawa, where he threatened an employee with a knife.

Jahir Fitzgerald, 26, was originally charged with two counts each of robbery, armed robbery and second-degree-assault, according to online court records. He was also charged with having a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure.

