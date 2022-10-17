A Frederick County grand jury indicted a man Friday after he and another man allegedly attacked and stabbed someone in September, according to charging documents.

Rickey Jamal Wooten, 29, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted on one count each of first- and second-degree assault, conspiracy of first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment, charging documents say.

