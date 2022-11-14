Emmitsburg logo

A man was ordered on Monday to pay the town of Emmitsburg $40,185 after failing to pay the fines on more than 200 citations.

According to court documents, Christopher Lebrun, of Emmitsburg, failed to pay the town for citations regarding “accumulation of trash, garbage, filth, rubbish or other items,” as well as letting grass on his property grow higher than 8 inches, past the limit of what the town allows.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:

@clarasniel