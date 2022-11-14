A man was ordered on Monday to pay the town of Emmitsburg $40,185 after failing to pay the fines on more than 200 citations.
According to court documents, Christopher Lebrun, of Emmitsburg, failed to pay the town for citations regarding “accumulation of trash, garbage, filth, rubbish or other items,” as well as letting grass on his property grow higher than 8 inches, past the limit of what the town allows.
A News-Post reporter went to Lebrun’s home on Welty Avenue on Monday to see if he would comment, but no one answered the door. The reporter left a note.
The town began citing Lebrun in February 2020 due to complaints from neighbors, according to court documents.
Lebrun initially paid the fines on the citations, but never corrected the violations, court documents said. Because of that, the town issued more citations.
Court documents did not indicate how many citations Lebrun previously received or how much he paid.
In July 2021, he stopped paying the fines on the citations and the town began forwarding the citations to the Frederick County District Court, court documents say.
As of March 28, court documents said, there were 229 pending citations against Lebrun in District Court. There were an additional 48 citations that the town had not yet submitted to the courts for adjudication.
The town said Lebrun owed $37,950 in fines.
Leslie Powell, an attorney for the town, could not be reached to clarify whether the total was for all of the citations or only the citations in the court system.
The town and Lebrun came to an agreement on March 28, court documents say, in which he would pay the town $5,500, correct the violations within 14 days of signing the agreement and keep the property in compliance for at least 12 months.
If he failed, he would have to pay the town $37,950 plus 10% annual interest.
Lebrun failed to pay the agreed amount or fix the violations, court documents say.
Town Manager Cathy Willets said the town has a 30-day waiting period to see if Lebrun pays the fines and abates the violations. If he does not, the town will consult its attorney to consider how to proceed.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:
@clarasniel