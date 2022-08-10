Frederick Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Frederick man was ordered on Wednesday to serve 10 years in prison for several drug trafficking and firearm charges, authorities said.

Blake Anthony Nivens, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of possession of a firearm after a conviction for a violent crime stemming from two incidents — one in March and one in April, according to a news release from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

