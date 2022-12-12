A Frederick man was ordered to serve four years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child, according to court records.

Ricardo Humberto Cruz Mendoza, 38, entered an Alford plea on Dec. 6 for one count sexual abuse of a minor, court records show. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but concedes that the prosecution has enough evidence to get a conviction.

