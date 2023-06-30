Frederick County Courthouse
Buy Now

The Frederick County Courthouse.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Frederick man who is accused of arson that resulted in the death of a dog pleaded guilty Thursday to first degree arson and aggravated animal cruelty.

The man, Darryl Deshun Cooper, 25, was ordered to five years behind bars for first-degree arson, Lindsay Barnhart, spokesperson for the State's Attorney's Office, wrote in an email. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription