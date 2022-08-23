A man pleaded guilty to one count of sex abuse of a minor last Wednesday as part of a plea agreement, officials said in an email Tuesday.
Charles Patrick Garzone, 46, of New Market, has his sentencing scheduled for Oct. 18, according to Will Cockey, a Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office spokesman.
A grand jury indicted Garzone in November 2021 for two counts each of sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense. He is accused of sexually abusing a female in August 2021.
Garzone’s attorney, Mary Drawbaugh, could not be reached for comment.
Upon sentencing, the state’s attorney’s office will enter a “nolle prosequi”, Cockey wrote in an email, which means they will not proceed with the remaining charges.
The state's attorney's office will be arguing for 10 years of active incarceration for Garzone, which is top of the sentencing guidelines, Cockey wrote.
